Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Texas State University’s Center for International Studies will host a two-day conference February 2-3, featuring prominent scholars from across Texas and the United State discussing the likely domestic and foreign policy legacies of the Obama administration.

Conference sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in the third floor meeting rooms at the LBJ Student Center on campus. The keynote speeches will take place both days at 7 p.m. at the Alkek Library Teaching Theatre.

The conference will bring together scholars and professionals across a variety of disciplines, including law, journalism, diplomacy, healthcare and criminal justice. The keynote speakers will be Jeremi Suri, the Mack Brown Distinguished Chair for Leadership in Global Affairs at the University of Texas, who will speak on Feb. 2; and H.W. Brands, the Jack Blanton Sr. Chair in History at the University of Texas, who will speak on Feb. 3.

There will also be a special presentation given by James K. Galbraith, Lloyd Bentsen Jr. Chair in Government/Business Relations at the University of Texas, on February 3 at 9 a.m. in the LBJ Student Center, room 3-5.1.

The conference is sponsored by Humanities Texas, Center for International Studies, College of Liberal Arts, Graduate College, Honors College, McCoy College of Business Administration, College of Applied Arts, Common Experience, Department of Geography, Center for the Study of the Southwest, Department of Political Science, Department of English, Department of Philosophy, Department of Sociology and School of Social Work.

For information, contact the Center for International Studies at 512-245-2339.