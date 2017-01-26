Recommended for you

32 views
COVER: Ada Limón.
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Author Ada Limón will hold readings and book signings at Texas State University’s Wittliff Collections in San Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 2, and at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Wittliff signing will be at 3:30 p.m. on the seventh floor of the Alkek Library. The Porter House signing will be at 7:30 p.m. in Kyle.
Limón is the author of four books of poetry: Lucky Wreck, This Big Fake World, Sharks in the River and Bright Dead Things, which was named a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Poetry. She serves on the faculty of Queens University of Charlotte low-residency M.F.A. program, and the 24PearlStreet online program for the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center. Limón also works as a freelance writer.
The event is sponsored by the Burdine Johnson Foundation, the Wittliff Collections, the Lindsey Reading Series and the English department at Texas State.