San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
728x90-robotics

January 26th, 2017
City engineers to talk upcoming Wallace Addition utility project

Email Email | Print Print --

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

City engineers will host a neighborhood meeting on the water and wastewater improvements planned for the Wallace Addition neighborhood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo Street.

The city project engineer and staff will be on hand to answer questions and exhibits will be available for viewing at the meeting.

The project will construct a 12-inch water line along Staples Road; an 8-inch water line along Durango Street, Juarez Avenue and Tampico streets; and an 8-inch wastewater line from Cape Road to Tampico Street. Construction is expected to begin this summer. The cost is estimated at $1,550,000.

For more information on the project, please call the city of San Marcos Engineering Department at 512-393-8130.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

louies-bobcat-season-2016-nov-19-vs-nmst

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)