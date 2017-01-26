Recommended for you

59 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
City engineers will host a neighborhood meeting on the water and wastewater improvements planned for the Wallace Addition neighborhood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo Street.
The city project engineer and staff will be on hand to answer questions and exhibits will be available for viewing at the meeting.
The project will construct a 12-inch water line along Staples Road; an 8-inch water line along Durango Street, Juarez Avenue and Tampico streets; and an 8-inch wastewater line from Cape Road to Tampico Street. Construction is expected to begin this summer. The cost is estimated at $1,550,000.
For more information on the project, please call the city of San Marcos Engineering Department at 512-393-8130.