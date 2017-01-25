FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

NEW BRAUNFELS — As the investigation into Tuesday’s bank robbery in New Braunfels continues, NBPD detectives are releasing photos of the suspect and Comal County Crime Stoppers is issuing an increased reward.

At about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to First Commercial Bank, 1525 S. Seguin Ave., for a report of a bank robbery. Officers arrived and learned that a male had entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male with medium build who appears to be in his 30s or 40s. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was bald with a beard. He fled the scene in a white passenger car and was last seen heading in the direction of Interstate 35.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward, offering up to $5,000 for information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect which leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment. That increased reward is valid for 30 days only, expiring Thursday, Feb. 23.

To provide information, call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online here or text a tip to CRIMES (274637).