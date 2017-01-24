Recommended for you

112 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
San Marcos will play host to the next installment of the ongoing Texas Water Symposium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the LBJ Teaching Theater at Texas State University.
The free symposium’s topic is “Watershed Protection Plans: Creating and Maintaining Healthy Waterways at a Community Scale.” Watershed protection plans are mechanisms in state federal law that allow local, state and federal officials to development, implement and monitor programs for addressing environmental threats to springs, creeks and rivers.
“We are constantly amazed by the enthusiasm and dedication local residents contribute to maintain the health of their neighborhood rivers and creeks,” said Meredith Miller, the watershed services program coordinator for The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State “Without leadership from community members in identifying threats to river health and ways to overcome them, these plans would not be nearly as successful.”
Miller be panelist at the symposium along with representatives of the city of Austin, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, the San Marcos River Foundation and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The discussion will be moderated by Meadows Center executive director Andrew Sansom.
The symposium is jointly organized by Schreiner University, Texas Tech University, Texas Public Radio and the Hill Country Alliance. A full program can be found online here.
COVER: The Guadalupe River. PHOTO by PAUL HUCHTONEmail | Print