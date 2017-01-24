Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

What began as a request for help getting a vehicle back to its original owner ended with a man dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, San Marcos officials say.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to a call around noon from a woman requesting help to get her vehicle back from a friend who borrowed it last November, city spokesperson Kristi Wyatt said. The woman told police she contacted her friend numerous times via text message, but he failed to return the car.

In one message, the man responded to the woman’s requests by texting that “it would not end well.” She told police that the man would likely be armed, and that she has seen him with at least two handguns in the past.

Police located the vehicle, a gray 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, near Logan’s Roadhouse in the 500 block of Springtown Way. The officers initially set up surveillance and requested additional assistance, Wyatt said.

Once additional officers arrived, police approached the vehicle. The occupant was given verbal commands, but did not comply, Wyatt said. He then exited the vehicle, but quickly got back inside. Once the man was inside the vehicle, officers heard a single gunshot. When police approached the SUV, they discovered the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right temple, Wyatt said.

Police immediately called for an ambulance and the man transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center where he died about an hour after his arrival.

Police have confirmed the weapon used in the suicide was .380 handgun.