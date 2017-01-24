Recommended for you

COVER: A Texas Blind Salamander. PUBLIC DOMAIN PHOTO

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests in the mysterious disappearance on Thanksgiving of 363 endangered and threatened salamanders from the National Fish Hatchery and Technology Center in San Marcos.

Workers at the federal facility, located Interstate 35 on North McCarty Lane, returned after the holiday to find 253 missing Texas Blind Salamanders and 110 San Marcos Salamanders.

The service is offering the reward money “if the missing salamanders are determined to be a criminal act and the information provided leads to the criminal conviction of the person responsible,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Leslie Gray said.

Information can be provided to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s San Antonio Office of Law Enforcement at 210-681-8419 or Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

