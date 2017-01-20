Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos police investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office on an infant police believe was killed by the family dog Tuesday, a city spokesperson said today.

Toxicology results will take six to eight months to complete. Preliminary findings do not show old trauma, such as previous broken bones, bruising, or other injuries, that could be indicative of prior abuse, or other indicators of injury that would be suspicious to investigators.

Police found that there was not enough probable cause to obtain a warrant for blood tests on the father for drugs or alcohol, the spokesperson said. The father would not consent to testing for drugs or alcohol, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete the case will be sent to the Hays County District Attorney’s office for review, as is common practice with this type of investigation, the spokesperson said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, San Marcos EMS and police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sagewood for a report of a 2-month-old who was unresponsive and had suffered numerous animal bites.

The child was transported to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno at 2:08 p.m.

The father of the child told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer. He awoke about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with obvious injury.

Animal control was contacted, and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home. The dog, which was a pet that had been with the family for more than eight years, was submissive when approached by investigators.

The dog will be impounded for at least 10 days after the incident, after which a determination will be made on whether it will be euthanized.