Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
ALTON, Ill. — U.S. marshals have arrested a 17-year-old Dripping Springs man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and then fleeing in her car.William Michael Bryars faces a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge when he is extradited to Texas from Alton, Ill., where he was arrested today following a brief vehicle chase with federal authorities, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said.
Bryars is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries sustained when he wrecked the vehicle he was driving, Gutierrez said.
On Tuesday, Bryars allegedly beat his mother, Kathy Anne Bryars, 53, with a hammer and a stabbed her with a screwdriver. He was initially believed to be headed to Missouri.