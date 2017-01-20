San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
728x90-robotics

January 20th, 2017
Dripping Springs teen, wanted for beating his mother, arrested in Illinois

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

ALTON, Ill. — U.S. marshals have arrested a 17-year-old Dripping Springs man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and then fleeing in her car.

William Michael Bryars

William Michael Bryars

William Michael Bryars faces a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge when he is extradited to Texas from Alton, Ill., where he was arrested today following a brief vehicle chase with federal authorities, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said.

Bryars is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries sustained when he wrecked the vehicle he was driving, Gutierrez said.

On Tuesday, Bryars allegedly beat his mother, Kathy Anne Bryars, 53, with a hammer and a stabbed her with a screwdriver. He was initially believed to be headed to Missouri.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

louies-bobcat-season-2016-nov-19-vs-nmst

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)