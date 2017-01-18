Recommended for you

COVER: San Marcos City Manager Jared Miller

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

This just in from city of San Marcos spokesperson Kristi Wyatt:

San Marcos City Manager Jared Miller announced his resignation at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Miller’s last day with the city is Jan. 27.

Miller joined the San Marcos team in the top leadership position on Jan. 6, 2014. Since that time, he has led a team that has negotiated or renegotiated over 20,000 lots for residential development; made strides in creating a new land development code to guide responsible and sustainable development; and, together with staff, Council and the Greater San Marcos Partnership, penned several significant economic development deals like the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Best Buy Online Sales Center and Epic Piping.

During the 2015 floods, Miller led city employees from throughout the organization as they responded to two of the area’s most devastating natural disasters and guided them during the long months of recovery efforts that followed.

“We have achieved many wonderful things together during the last three years in San Marcos,” Miller said. “I am proud to have played a role in these accomplishments, but credit is truly due to the city council for their guidance and direction and to the dedicated team of city employees who made council’s vision a reality.”

Miller was officially named city manager for the city of Amarillo shortly after his resignation was announced Tuesday.

The city council has appointed assistant city manager Collette Jamison as interim city manager. Jamison has served as assistant city manager since 2006, and served as interim city manager in 2007 while the council searched for a permanent replacement for former manager Dan O’Leary. Jamison has been a city employee for 28 years.

The council is also planning a national search for a city manager to fill the vacancy left by Miller.