Recommended for you

FROM THE HAYS FREE PRESS

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a teen allegedly attacked his mother Tuesday morning in Dripping Springs and then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Authorities are now attempting to locate William Michael Bryars, 17, who is the suspect in the aggravated assault.

Tuesday’s incident occurred in the 400 block of Lime Stone Trail in Dripping Springs, Hays County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dennis Gutierrez said. The victim informed authorities she was beaten with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver by her son, who was identified as Bryars, Gutierrez said.

Bryars then fled the scene in his mother’s 2012 black, 2-door Nissan Altima with Texas license plate HGB1301. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger quarter panel and rear passenger portion, according to authorities.

Bryars is described as a white male, standing 5-feet, 9-inches in height and weighs 145 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s possible the suspect may be traveling to Missouri based on “additional threats made to family members,” according to the the sheriff’s office.

Bryars should be considered armed and dangerous and authorities ask the public to refrain from approaching him. They ask those who may see him to immediately dial 911 and report information.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 and ask for the Criminal Investigations division or call the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.