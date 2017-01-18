Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos animal control officers have impounded a family dog that investigators say killed a baby in her home Tuesday.

At about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, San Marcos EMS and police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sagewood Circle a report of a 2-month-old who had suffered multiple dog bites and was unconscious. The child was transported to Central Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m. by Hays County Pct. 1-2 Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno.

The father of the child told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer. He awoke about 20 minutes later to find the baby unresponsive and cold to the touch with obvious injury.

Animal control was contacted, and a German shepherd was impounded from inside the home. The dog was submissive when approached by investigators and will be impounded for at least 10 days, after which a determination will be made on whether it will be euthanized.

The dog was a pet that had been with the family for more than eight years, the father told police.

San Marcos police are investigating the death along with Texas Child Protective Services. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.