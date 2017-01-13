San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
January 13th, 2017
San Marcos to dedicate newest mural, funded with hotel tax revenue

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The city of San Marcos will dedicate the newest mural project at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The mural, titled “The Electric Juice Progression,” was designed and painted by Chase Hayles and Kelsey Huckaby.

Located at 810 North LBJ Drive on a retaining wall in front of the Vintage Pads apartment complex, the mural brings life and color to a wall previously painted a monotonous, drab gray.

Since fiscal year 2015, the San Marcos City Council has appropriated $35,000 annually for its mural arts program.

The mural program is administered by the city council-appointed arts commission, which is also overseeing a new effort to place the first of ten 7-foot-tall mermaid sculptures around town. The city’s permanent art program is funded at $125,000 this year.

Both the murals and permanent art programs are paid for by hotel occupancy tax revenue, estimated at $4,044,036 this year.

For information, contact the city’s recreation programs manager Lisa Morris at 512-393-8409.

