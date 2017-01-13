50 views
FROM STAFF REPORTS
The city of San Marcos will dedicate the newest mural project at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The mural, titled “The Electric Juice Progression,” was designed and painted by Chase Hayles and Kelsey Huckaby.
Located at 810 North LBJ Drive on a retaining wall in front of the Vintage Pads apartment complex, the mural brings life and color to a wall previously painted a monotonous, drab gray.
Since fiscal year 2015, the San Marcos City Council has appropriated $35,000 annually for its mural arts program.
The mural program is administered by the city council-appointed arts commission, which is also overseeing a new effort to place the first of ten 7-foot-tall mermaid sculptures around town. The city’s permanent art program is funded at $125,000 this year.
Both the murals and permanent art programs are paid for by hotel occupancy tax revenue, estimated at $4,044,036 this year.
For information, contact the city’s recreation programs manager Lisa Morris at 512-393-8409.