Recommended for you

10:08 a.m. JAN. 13 | Kyle police identified Jonathan Reyes, 22, from Kyle, as the victim in last night’s auto-pedestrian fatality.
Hays County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith conducted the death inquest and ordered an autopsy on the dead man. Police said there were no other injuries.
For about 2.5 hours all southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Kyle were closed near the Center Street (FM 150) exit while police conducted an investigation.
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
KYLE — Southbound Interstate 35 is closed in Kyle near the Center Street (FM 150) exit as Kyle police investigate a death caused when an automobile struck a pedestrian.
Westbound traffic on the Center Street bridge is also being diverted temporarily. Kyle police chief Jeff Barnett estimates that the interstate will be closed for about four hours.
The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead by Hays County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace shortly after 10:15 p.m. The name of the deceased is being withheld by authorities until his family is notified.
A crew from the Kyle Fire Department is blocking the interstate lanes while officers conduct the investigation.