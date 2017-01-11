FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Quail Creek Country Club will play host this month to a Texas wine and beer tasting held each year as a fundraiser for the League of Women Voters of Hays County.

The event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the country clubhouse, 2710 Airport Highway 21 in San Marcos. Tickets are $20 apiece.

The event will features wine from McPherson Cellars in Lubbock and beer from Hops & Grain Brewery, an Austin-based company planning a new brewery and pub in downtown San Marcos. The fundraiser also will include a silent auction for gifts that include a private group brewery tour and several night’s stay at the Crystal River Inn bed and breakfast.

In its 29th year, the wine and beer tasting is the local league chapter’s only fundraiser each year. Proceeds help fund the league’s program of candidate debates and meet-and-greet receptions and its voters guide.

Tickets can be bought from any league member or at the door on the night of the event. For information, visit the league’s website here.

