Recommended for you

by BRAD ROLLINS
A Texas State University student who drunkenly caused a head-on interstate collision that killed four people last year in Kyle has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, 22-year-old Wilson Rene Molinares will sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of intoxication manslaughter and then an additional 20 years for a fourth count of intoxication manslaughter. Molinares becomes eligible for parole once half the time is served.
State 207th District Judge Jack Robison imposed the sentence last month upon accepting an agreement between Molinares and Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau.
Molinares was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35, colliding with an oncoming Ford Winstar minivan near Kyle Parkway last February. Molinares was badly injured himself and was taken to an Austin hospital where he was later arrested.
The wreck killed 16-month-old Jacob Wall Hiebert and three other people in the van: Heinrich Martens, 31; Gerhard Hiebert Peters, 30; and Margaretha Wall Hildebrandt, 27.
Two other children passengers, six-year-old and three-year-old girls, survived the wreck. The van's occupants were all Canadian residents, officials said, traveling from Mexico back home.