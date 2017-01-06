Recommended for you

COVER: The victim: Giovanna Larae Hernandez

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A 24-year-old Kyle area woman was been charged with capital murder for allegedly mutilating her 5-year-old daughter on Thursday.

Krystle Concepcion Villanueva is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of 58-year-old Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti.

Villanueva is being held at the Hays County jail on bail set by Pct. 1 Justice of Peace Joanne Prado at a total of $1.1 million for the two charges.

Full text of press release from Hays County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dennis Gutierrez: