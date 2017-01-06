Recommended for you

1218 views
COVER: The victim: Giovanna Larae Hernandez
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
A 24-year-old Kyle area woman was been charged with capital murder for allegedly mutilating her 5-year-old daughter on Thursday.Krystle Concepcion Villanueva is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of 58-year-old Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti.
Villanueva is being held at the Hays County jail on bail set by Pct. 1 Justice of Peace Joanne Prado at a total of $1.1 million for the two charges.
Full text of press release from Hays County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dennis Gutierrez:
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has charged the suspect in the death of the 5 year of female and the stabbing of a 58 year old male with Capital Murder, a capital felony, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony.
The suspect is identified as:
Krystle Concepcion Villanueva Hispanic female DOB: 03-07-1992
The male victim has been identified
Eustorgio Arellano-Uresti 58 year of age
Villanueva was magistrated by Judge Joann Prado, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1-1, who set the bond for the Capital Murder at $800,000 cash or surety and $300,000 for the Aggravated Assault charge. Villanueva remains incarcerated at the Hays County Jail.
Through investigation, deputies discovered that Villanueva had stabbed and partially mutilated her daughter prior to stabbing Arellano-Uresti in his residence. Arellano-Uresti received multiple stab wounds.
Her daughter is identified as:
Giovanna Larae Hernandez 5 years of age
Autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as a homicide by stabbing. The investigation is ongoing to fully develop the circumstances surrounding this tragic and horrific capital murder. It is unknown if any drugs or alcohol played a role in this offense until toxicology results come back within the next 4-6 weeks.
Original Press Release
On this date at approximately 1251pm, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred at a residence located at the 200 block of Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision. The first responding officer arrived and found a 58 year of age Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds.
The male victim reported that a female resident of the house had stabbed him. Additional information was obtained indicating that the female’s 5 year of age daughter had also been injured during the assault. Due to the information collected at the scene, the Hays County SWAT team made entry in to the house and found the 5 year old deceased.
The female suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office and the male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
Due to the fact that this investigation is ongoing and in consideration of the age of the victim and the victim’s family, no further information will be released at this time.