Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
NEW BRAUNFELS — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into a house in the 1600 block of Wald Road in New Braunfels at about 11:30 a.m. today.
A 67-year old Converse man had been flying a single-seat Ultralight aircraft when the plane lost power. The pilot attempted to land the aircraft in a vacant field behind the residence on Wald Road; however, the plane clipped some power lines which inverted the aircraft, causing it to come to rest on the roof of a carport attached to the residence, New Braunfels police spokesperson David Ferguson said.
The pilot was uninjured in the crash and the four adult occupants inside the home were also uninjured, Ferguson said.
The New Braunfels Fire Department was able to quickly contain a small fuel leak from the aircraft following the crash. New Braunfels Utilities was called to the scene in order to restore power to the area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct investigations, Ferguson said.