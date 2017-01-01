San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
728x90-robotics

January 1st, 2017
Ultralight aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home

image
Email Email | Print Print --

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

NEW BRAUNFELS — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into a house in the 1600 block of Wald Road in New Braunfels at about 11:30 a.m. today.

A 67-year old Converse man had been flying a single-seat Ultralight aircraft when the plane lost power. The pilot attempted to land the aircraft in a vacant field behind the residence on Wald Road; however, the plane clipped some power lines which inverted the aircraft, causing it to come to rest on the roof of a carport attached to the residence, New Braunfels police spokesperson David Ferguson said.

The pilot was uninjured in the crash and the four adult occupants inside the home were also uninjured, Ferguson said.

The New Braunfels Fire Department was able to quickly contain a small fuel leak from the aircraft following the crash. New Braunfels Utilities was called to the scene in order to restore power to the area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct investigations, Ferguson said.

Email Email | Print Print
--

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

louies-bobcat-season-2016-nov-19-vs-nmst

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

back-to-top
:)