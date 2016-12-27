by MOSES LEOS III

NIEDERWALD — A Kyle teen was killed Monday after he was struck while walking along FM 2001 in the Niederwald city limits by a pickup truck.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the truck who fled the scene of the accident.

Michael Mince, 15, of Kyle, was identified as the victim in the hit and run, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Authorities are looking for a Dodge pickup truck they say may have front end damage that wasn’t there before Monday. The model and color of the vehicle, along with the description of the driver, is unknown at this time.

Monday’s incident occurred at 7:52 p.m. along FM 2001 in the Niederwald city limits.

Mince, who had left the Valero gas station located at the intersection of FM 2001 and Texas 21, was walking west along FM 2001 when he was struck from behind by an unknown pickup truck, according to the spokesperson. Mince was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact DPS Crime Stoppers at 800-252-8477 or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7800.

Update

5:24 p.m. DEC. 27 | This just in from Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy, on the death of Mince and a second Lehman High School student in the past week:

Lehman High School Principal Denisha Presley and Hays CISD Superintendent Michael McKie regret to announce that two students have died in two unrelated incidents during the Christmas break. On Christmas Eve, the district learned that Lehman freshman Joshua Gregorio “J” Marquez died. His obituary and funeral plans are online at: http://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Joshua-Marquez/#!/Obituary. On December 27, 2016, the district learned that Lehman sophomore Michael Mince was killed while walking alongside a roadway in Kyle. Funeral plans are pending. The Lehman High School and Hays CISD communities have suffered two tragedies during the past three days,” said Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy. “Anytime a student dies it is tremendously painful, but particularly when it happens during the holiday season. Our hearts are heavy and we are praying for the families of Joshua and Michael. We are mourning the losses, but also finding comfort in knowing that these two precious students gave us so many gifts and joyous memories during their short time with us.” Hays CISD Crisis counselors will be on campus at Lehman High School when students return on Thursday, January 5, 2017. The full impact of the loss will affect most students when they return to campus without the presence of two of their peers. The district has also provided parents with information online to help them speak with their children about the loss of a friend. For students who were much closer to Joshua and Michael, the immediate crisis of the loss may not be able to wait until school resumes. We are recommending families reach out to their medical providers should emergency counseling be necessary. Additionally, students and families may call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). Though this number is marketed as a suicide prevention lifeline, the 24—hour counselors also provide assistance to teens and families suffering other emotional distresses. It is the district’s partner hotline used on the Hays Hopeline service.

MOSES LEOS III is news editor for the Hays Free Press where this story was originally published. It is reprinted here through a news partnership between the Hays Free Press and the San Marcos Mercury.