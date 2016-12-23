Recommended for you

295 views
COMPILED FROM MEDIA REPORTS
Less than three years after taking the city of San Marcos’s top administrative job, Jared Miller has turned up as one of five finalists for Amarillo city manager.
Miller, who became San Marcos city manager in January 2014 previously was assistant city manager for North Richland Hills and city manager in Snyder and Crosby. He also has West Texas roots, having earned a bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University and graduate degrees from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“Amarillo is a unique opportunity because of my connections to both Amarillo and West Texas, the Panhandle,” Miller told Community Impact newspaper.
The Amarillo City Council will interview candidates for the position Jan. 9-10 and Miller said he expects to learn if he will be hired shortly thereafter.
Other finalists for the position are Amarillo interim city manager Robert S. Cowell Jr.; Dallas assistant city manager Mark L. McDaniel; Corpus Christi City Manager Ronald L. Olson; and Tulsa, Okla. assistant city manager James. M. Twombly, according to the Amarillo Globe-News.
So January 2014 would actually be almost three years. But regardless, three years is too short to make a difference and do much more than draw a paycheck. We need somebody who will come, stay, and tackle our problems. The problems we have require somebody to stick around longer than a few years. Jared seemed like he could pull it off. I hope he ends up staying in San Marcos.