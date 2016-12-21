Recommended for you

82 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Central Texas Medical Center has invested in a new magnetic resonance imaging machine with a larger, 28-inch bore designed to be more comfortable for patients who suffer from claustrophobia.
The larger entry diameter allows CTMC to accommodate larger patients and eliminates awkward positioning to capture certain parts of the body.
The Toshiba Vantage Titan 1.5T MRI is the first large-bore MRI machine on the Interstate 35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio, hospital officials said.
“Technology upgrades such as the new MRI machine are important for our community,” said Anthony Stahl, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to offer imaging services that enhance each patient’s experience and comfort.”
Another important feature of the Toshiba Vantage Titan 1.5T MRI is its capability to provide non-contrast MRIs. With this innovation, the CTMC medical imaging team is able to look at blood vessels without injecting contrast agent. This is an important upgrade for patients with kidney failure who cannot tolerate the dye.
“We have a large diabetic population here, and kidney failure is a common side-effect of the disease. The new MRI machine allows us to better serve these patients,” Stahl said.
In addition, the new MRI machine is 90 percent quieter than other machines.
For information, visit the CTMC website here.Email | Print