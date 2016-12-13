Recommended for you

by DARCY SPRAGUE and BRAD ROLLINS

Longtime council member John Thomaides squeaked out a narrow victory over challenger Ruben Becerra in an embittered runoff election for San Marcos mayor.

With 19 of 19 precincts counted, Thomaides won 1,727 votes (50.62 percent) to Becerra’s 1,685 (49.38 percent).

After huddling with supporters at his downtown restaurant, Becerra emerged to say he would request a recount in the race. “There is a way forward. We are still very grateful, but we will be asking for a recount,” Becerra said.

On the other side of the square, Thomaides celebrated victory with a handful of supporters at the home of fellow council member Scott Gregson.

“We’re very relieved. I know everybody in the whole city … are glad it’s over and I really look forward to getting to work and to doing my best to bring the community back together after a tough and spirited campaign,” Thomaides said.

In the place 2 race, Saul Gonzales won 2,275 votes (68.26 percent) to Shane Scott’s 1,058 votes (31.74 percent). In the race to complete the last year of Thomaides’ council term, Ed Mihalkanin won 2,167 votes (67.93 percent) to Jason Dalton Montgomery’s 1,023 votes (32.07 percent).

“I am thankful for the confidence my fellow San Marcos citizens have shown in me. I look forward to working on the council and serving the city,” Mihalkanin said.

In runoff for Buda City Council place 1, Lee Urbanovsky won 589 votes (65.08%) to John Hatch’s 316 (34.92 percent).

San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides 1,727 (50.62%) Ruben Becerra 1,685 (49.38%) *FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 2 Saul Gonzales Gonzales 2,275 (68.26%) Shane Scott Scott 1,058 (31.74%) *FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 3 Ed Mihalkanin Mihalkanin 2,167 (67.93%) Jason Dalton Montgomery Montgomery 1,023 (32.07%) *FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

Buda City Council, Place 1 John Hatch 484 (39.03%) Lee Urbanovsky 756 (60.97%) *FINAL RESULTS 3 of 3 precincts reported

San Marcos Mercury editor-publisher BRAD ROLLINS and reporter DARCY SPRAGUE contributed to this report.