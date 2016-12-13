Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
December 13th, 2016
Election 2016 Results: San Marcos, Buda city council runoffs

Election results will be posted here as they are released by the Hays County Elections Office, starting with the close of polls at 7 p.m.:

San Marcos Mayor
John Thomaides1,727 (50.62%)
Ruben Becerra1,685 (49.38%)
*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 2
Saul GonzalesGonzales 2,275 (68.26%)
Shane ScottScott 1,058 (31.74%)
*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 3
Ed MihalkaninMihalkanin 2,167 (67.93%)
Jason Dalton MontgomeryMontgomery 1,023 (32.07%)
*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported

Buda City Council, Place 1
John Hatch484 (39.03%)
Lee Urbanovsky756 (60.97%)
*FINAL RESULTS 3 of 3 precincts reported
Download the latest results for all races (including Buda City Council) here:

2016 General Election [pdf]

