Recommended for you

Election results will be posted here as they are released by the Hays County Elections Office, starting with the close of polls at 7 p.m.:
|
San Marcos Mayor
|John Thomaides
|1,727 (50.62%)
|Ruben Becerra
|1,685 (49.38%)
|*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported
|
San Marcos City Council, Place 2
|Saul Gonzales
|Gonzales 2,275 (68.26%)
|Shane Scott
|Scott 1,058 (31.74%)
|*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported
|
San Marcos City Council, Place 3
|Ed Mihalkanin
|Mihalkanin 2,167 (67.93%)
|Jason Dalton Montgomery
|Montgomery 1,023 (32.07%)
|*FINAL RESULTS 19 of 19 precincts reported
|
Buda City Council, Place 1
|John Hatch
|484 (39.03%)
|Lee Urbanovsky
|756 (60.97%)
|*FINAL RESULTS 3 of 3 precincts reported
Download the latest results for all races (including Buda City Council) here
2016 General Election [pdf]
|
