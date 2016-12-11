Recommended for you

COVER: Mayoral candidates Ruben Becerra and John Thomaides. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

A runoff election for three positions on the San Marcos City Council will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at designated polling places.

San Marcos voters will choose a mayor and two at-large city council members.

Veteran council member John Thomaides is running against Ruben Becerra for San Marcos mayor while Saul Gonzales and former council member Shane Scott are vying for the place 2 seat. Meanwhile, former council member Ed Mihalkanin and Jason Dalton Montgomery are running to fill the last year of an unexpired term for place 3, which Thomaides is vacating

Polling places are:

Voting precinct Voting location 110 and 113 Hays County Health Department, 401-A Broadway St. 111 and 112 Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive 413, 414, 416 and 417 Allenwood Homes, 1201 Thorpe Lane 315, 316 and 317 Hernandez Intermediate School, 333 Stagecoach Trail 120 San Marcos Housing, CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon 318, 330 and 334 Crockett Elementary School, 1300 Girard Street 336 Brookdale (formally

Horizon Bay at San Marcos),

1720 Ranch Road 12 332, 415 and 447 Travis Elementary School, 1437 Post Road

Voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification before voting:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

Voters who do not have any of the acceptable forms of photo identification listed above will be required to present one of the following forms of supporting forms of ID: