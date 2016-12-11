Recommended for you

512 views
COVER: Mayoral candidates Ruben Becerra and John Thomaides. SUBMITTED PHOTOS
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
A runoff election for three positions on the San Marcos City Council will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at designated polling places.
San Marcos voters will choose a mayor and two at-large city council members.
Veteran council member John Thomaides is running against Ruben Becerra for San Marcos mayor while Saul Gonzales and former council member Shane Scott are vying for the place 2 seat. Meanwhile, former council member Ed Mihalkanin and Jason Dalton Montgomery are running to fill the last year of an unexpired term for place 3, which Thomaides is vacating
Polling places are:
Voting precinct
Voting location
110 and 113 Hays County Health Department, 401-A Broadway St.
111 and 112 Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
413, 414, 416 and 417 Allenwood Homes, 1201 Thorpe Lane
315, 316 and 317 Hernandez Intermediate School, 333 Stagecoach Trail
120 San Marcos Housing, CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon
318, 330 and 334 Crockett Elementary School, 1300 Girard Street
336 Brookdale (formally
Horizon Bay at San Marcos),
1720 Ranch Road 12
332, 415 and 447 Travis Elementary School, 1437 Post Road
Voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification before voting:
Voters who do not have any of the acceptable forms of photo identification listed above will be required to present one of the following forms of supporting forms of ID: