Recommended for you

December 11th, 2016
San Marcos to choose mayor, councilmen in Tuesday runoff

COVER: Mayoral candidates Ruben Becerra and John Thomaides. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A runoff election for three positions on the San Marcos City Council will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at designated polling places.

San Marcos voters will choose a mayor and two at-large city council members.

Veteran council member John Thomaides is running against Ruben Becerra for San Marcos mayor while Saul Gonzales and former council member Shane Scott are vying for the place 2 seat. Meanwhile, former council member Ed Mihalkanin and Jason Dalton Montgomery are running to fill the last year of an unexpired term for place 3, which Thomaides is vacating

Polling places are:

Voting precinct

Voting location
110 and 113Hays County Health Department, 401-A Broadway St.
111 and 112Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
413, 414, 416 and 417Allenwood Homes, 1201 Thorpe Lane
315, 316 and 317Hernandez Intermediate School, 333 Stagecoach Trail
120San Marcos Housing, CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon
318, 330 and 334Crockett Elementary School, 1300 Girard Street
336Brookdale (formally
Horizon Bay at San Marcos),
1720 Ranch Road 12
332, 415 and 447Travis Elementary School, 1437 Post Road

Voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification before voting:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
  • U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States passport

Voters who do not have any of the acceptable forms of photo identification listed above will be required to present one of the following forms of supporting forms of ID:

  • Valid voter registration certificate
  • Certified birth certificate (must be an original)
  • Copy of or original current utility bill
  • Copy of or original bank statement
  • Copy of or original government check
  • Copy of or original paycheck
  • Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).
