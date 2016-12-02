Recommended for you

Update

2:55 p.m. FRIDAY, DEC. 2 | The victim in this morning’s fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident has been identified as 17-year old Hunter Michael Thornton of San Marcos. His next of kin have been notified.

Comal County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders has ordered an autopsy, and the investigation continues; however, the initial investigation indicates that the cause of the incident was most likely suicide, New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson said.

Earlier

FROM STAFF REPORTS

9:30 a.m. FRIDAY, DEC. 2 | NEW BRAUNFELS — A 17-year-old San Marcos man intentionally walked in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler where he was struck and killed this morning in New Braunfels, witnesses told police.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed for the investigation, which is expected to take several more hours, police spokesperson David Ferguson said.

New Braunfels police and firefighters were dispatched to the interstate’s 3900 block, in front of the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 2. They found the man lying in the middle of the freeway. He has not been identified pending notification of his family.

An initial investigation indicates that man pulled his pickup truck over into the grassy median, exited the vehicle and “intentionally walked directly in front of the oncoming 18-wheeler,” Ferguson said in a press release.

The 18-wheeler driver, a 52-year-old Indiana man, was not injured. Police do not expect to file charges.