Recommended for you

PHOTO: A grass fire flared up Monday between Kyle and Uhland in eastern Hays County, consuming 150 acres before being extinguished. HAYS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PHOTO
FROM STAFF REPORTS
KYLE — An 150-acre grass fire east of Kyle on Monday was caused by a resident improperly burning household garbage in a backyard, Hays County Fire Marshal Clint Browning said today.
“The wind was too high for proper outdoor burning and the fire was too close to tall grass,” Browning said. “The fire is still under investigation as we are trying to determine the full extent of the damage.”
No charges have been filed at this time in the fire, which consumed two sheds and four vehicles in area of Peaceful Valley Road and Mathias Lane.
Also on Tuesday, County Judge Bert Cobb reinstated, effectively immediately, a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county. He did so in consultation with Browning, who said high winds and dried vegetation makes outdoor burning too risky.
Grills with lids are allowed to be used, but not burn barrels even if they have a lid. Violators can face a fine of up to $500.