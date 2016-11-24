Recommended for you

1127 views
Michael Rentz. PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
KYLE — A 21-year-old man died in a vehicle rollover late Wednesday as he sped away from the scene of a hit-and-run collision in eastern Kyle.
Kyle resident Michael Alan Rentz was already dead from severe head injuries when witnesses pulled him from the wreckage of his 2004 Pontiac Grand Am on Beebee Road at about 11:50 p.m. Nov. 23, police chief Jeff Barnett said.
A witness told police that Rentz struck a 2003 Lincoln Aviator sports-utility vehicle on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road. Rentz fled on Beebee Road as the driver of the SUV followed. Near the intersection with Fountain Grove Drive, Rentz drove off the roadway, over-corrected and then slid up on a guardrail, causing his vehicle to roll several times, Barnett said.
“Multiple witnesses advised Rentz was driving at a very high rate of speed when his car hit the guardrail,” Barnett said.
Hays County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith pronounced Rentz deceased on scene and ordered an autopsy. Barnett said the SUV’s driver does not face criminal charges.Email | Print