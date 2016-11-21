Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
November 21st, 2016
Extra safety patrols assigned to San Marcos outlets for Black Friday shopping

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos first responders will step up their presence and traffic control by the San Marcos outlet malls over the Black Friday shopping weekend.

image003The southbound Interstate 35-Centerpoint Road exit ramp and the northbound Interstate 35-McCarty Lane exit ramp will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Black Friday after-Thanksgiving shopping day at the Premium and Tanger outlets.

Drivers will need to exit McCarty Lane going southbound Interstate 35 or exit at Centerpoint Road going northbound IH 35.

Police presence will increase at the outlet malls from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Other officers will be on traffic control duty on Centerpoint Road.

A fire truck and ambulance will be on-hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Police officers will be available to assist the public, and a command post will be set up to coordinate police and fire efforts at the outlets.

