Recommended for you

November 9th, 2016
Prewitt re-elected as three San Marcos races head to runoffs

image
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

Lisa Prewitt won re-election in the San Marcos City Council Place 1 race while candidates for mayor and places 2 and 3 will move on to a runoff election on Dec. 13.

Ruben Becerra and council member John Thomaides will be on the ballot for the mayoral runoff. Saul Gonzales and Shane Scott move on in the Place 2 council race; and Jason Dalton Montgomery and Ed Mihalkanin move on to the Place 3 runoff.

Early voting for the Dec. 13 runoff election will begin Nov. 28 and end Dec. 9. The canvass of runoff will be Dec. 21. Canvass of the Nov. 8 election will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the San Marcos City Council Chamber, 630 E. Hopkins St.

San Marcos Mayor
Sam Brannon2,430 (19.81%)
Jacob Montoya1,264 (10.31%)
Cherif Gacis436 (3.56%)
Ruben Becerra4,231 (34.50%)
John Thomaides3,903 (31.82%)
*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 1
René J. Compean2,857 (26.60%)
Lisa Prewitt7,885 (73.40%)
*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 2
Saul Gonzales3,932 (35.52%)
Shane Scott3,387 (30.60%)
Allison Cason1,134 (10.24%)
Lisa Marie Coppoletta2,617 (23.64%)
*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported

San Marcos City Council, Place 3
Jason Dalton Montgomery2,730 (28.35%)
Ed Mihalkanin2,724 (28.28%)
Brian K. Henderson1,790 (18.59%)
Gaylord Bose2,387 (24.78%)
*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported
Download the latest results for all races here:

2016 General Election [pdf]

