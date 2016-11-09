Recommended for you

984 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Lisa Prewitt won re-election in the San Marcos City Council Place 1 race while candidates for mayor and places 2 and 3 will move on to a runoff election on Dec. 13.
Ruben Becerra and council member John Thomaides will be on the ballot for the mayoral runoff. Saul Gonzales and Shane Scott move on in the Place 2 council race; and Jason Dalton Montgomery and Ed Mihalkanin move on to the Place 3 runoff.
Early voting for the Dec. 13 runoff election will begin Nov. 28 and end Dec. 9. The canvass of runoff will be Dec. 21. Canvass of the Nov. 8 election will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the San Marcos City Council Chamber, 630 E. Hopkins St.
|
San Marcos Mayor
|Sam Brannon
|2,430 (19.81%)
|Jacob Montoya
|1,264 (10.31%)
|Cherif Gacis
|436 (3.56%)
|Ruben Becerra
|4,231 (34.50%)
|John Thomaides
|3,903 (31.82%)
|*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported
|
San Marcos City Council, Place 1
|René J. Compean
|2,857 (26.60%)
|Lisa Prewitt
|7,885 (73.40%)
|*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported
|
San Marcos City Council, Place 2
|Saul Gonzales
|3,932 (35.52%)
|Shane Scott
|3,387 (30.60%)
|Allison Cason
|1,134 (10.24%)
|Lisa Marie Coppoletta
|2,617 (23.64%)
|*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported
|
San Marcos City Council, Place 3
|Jason Dalton Montgomery
|2,730 (28.35%)
|Ed Mihalkanin
|2,724 (28.28%)
|Brian K. Henderson
|1,790 (18.59%)
|Gaylord Bose
|2,387 (24.78%)
|*FINAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS. 19 of 19 Election Day precincts reported
2016 General Election [pdf]