Recommended for you

November 8th, 2016
Election 2016 Results: Hays County

Election results will be posted here as they are released by the Hays County Elections Office:

Hays County Sheriff
Gary Cutler (Republican incumbent)39,393 (56.52%)
Rodrigo Amaya (Democrat)30,305 (43.48%)
*49 of 49 Election Day precincts reported.

Hays County Pct. 1-1 Justice of the Peace
Sylvia Deleon Muzzy (Republican)7,881 (42.07%)
JoAnne Prado (Democratic incumbent)10,853 (57.93%)
*18 of 18 Election Day precincts reported.

Hays County Pct. 1 Constable
Saul Medrano (Republican)6,723 (36.28%)
David Peterson (Democratic incumbent)11,808 (63.72%)
*18 of 18 Election Day precincts reported.

Hays County Pct. 2 Constable
James H. Kohler (Republican incumbent)7,009 (49.64%)
Michael Torres (Democrat)7,110 (50.36%)
*12 of 12 Election Day precincts reported.

Hays County Bond Prop. 1
$106.4 million for new public safety and law enforcement facilities
Yes32,235 (51.15%)
No30,788 (48.85%)
*49 of 49 Election Day precincts reported.

Hays County Bond Prop. 2
$131.4 million for road construction
Yes36,585 (59.54%)
No24,863 (40.46%)
*46 of 49 election day precincts
Download the latest results for all races here:

2016 General Election [pdf]

