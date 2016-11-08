Recommended for you

Election results will be posted here as they are released by the Hays County Elections Office:
|
Hays County Sheriff
|Gary Cutler (Republican incumbent)
|39,393 (56.52%)
|Rodrigo Amaya (Democrat)
|30,305 (43.48%)
|*49 of 49 Election Day precincts reported.
|
Hays County Pct. 1-1 Justice of the Peace
|Sylvia Deleon Muzzy (Republican)
|7,881 (42.07%)
|JoAnne Prado (Democratic incumbent)
|10,853 (57.93%)
|*18 of 18 Election Day precincts reported.
|
Hays County Pct. 1 Constable
|Saul Medrano (Republican)
|6,723 (36.28%)
|David Peterson (Democratic incumbent)
|11,808 (63.72%)
|*18 of 18 Election Day precincts reported.
|
Hays County Pct. 2 Constable
|James H. Kohler (Republican incumbent)
|7,009 (49.64%)
|Michael Torres (Democrat)
|7,110 (50.36%)
|*12 of 12 Election Day precincts reported.
|
Hays County Bond Prop. 1
|$106.4 million for new public safety and law enforcement facilities
|Yes
|32,235 (51.15%)
|No
|30,788 (48.85%)
|*49 of 49 Election Day precincts reported.
|
Hays County Bond Prop. 2
|$131.4 million for road construction
|Yes
|36,585 (59.54%)
|No
|24,863 (40.46%)
|*46 of 49 election day precincts
|
