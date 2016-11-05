Recommended for you

212 views
FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS
Starting Monday, Nov. 7 portions of Sessom Drive will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes while utility contractors relocate existing power poles.
The lane reductions will occur at various locations between North LBJ and Aquarena Springs Drive as construction moves along the roadway.
The utility work is being completed in advance of the Sessom Bike/Pedestrian Improvements project slated to start construction in spring of 2017. Relocation of the utility poles is necessary to accommodate the proposed drainage/sidewalk/street improvements in the project. The two lane closures are expected to last until the end of the year.
Once the new poles are in place, daily single lane closures will be in effect to transfer the existing overhead lines to the new poles. The single lane closures will occur intermittently until February 2017.
For information on the project, call the city of San Marcos Engineering department at 512-393-8130.