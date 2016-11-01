Recommended for you

307 views
COVER: Schlitterbahn founder Robert Ray Henry with one of his seven grandchildren in 1983. SUBMITTED PHOTO
FROM STAFF REPORTS
NEW BRAUNFELS — Robert Ray Henry, the 89-year-old founder of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, died late Monday, the company announced this afternoon.
“My father, from the very start, hoped to have a family business where he and his children could work together. All of us will miss him dearly. We will miss his leadership, his guidance, and his insights,” said Gary Henry, the company’s president and its founder’s oldest son.
“We are blessed that he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and commitment to those who both those who work here and to generations of guests who have made memories in the parks he made possible,” Henry said.
Opened with four water slides on the Comal River in 1979, Schlitterbahn now operates five locations in two states.Email | Print