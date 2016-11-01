Recommended for you

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

San Marcos police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle Monday night minutes after a single vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Hunter Road. Despite officers’ effort to revive the unresponsive man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the area of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at 11:29 p.m. Oct. 31 in response to a call from a parent reporting that her adult son had taken her vehicle, a gold colored 2003 Mitsubishi Galant. Two officers were patrolling the area and found the vehicle, which had run off of the road, struck a tree and was on fire.

The officers used fire extinguishers in an attempt to put out the fire and saw that the vehicle was occupied. Four more officers responded and used fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles on the fire. The officers then extricated the occupant from the still-smoldering vehicle and moved him away from danger.

The occupant has been identified as Gilbert Coy, 43, of San Marcos. He was non-responsive when officers arrived, and police began CPR after he was extricated. San Marcos firefighters and San Marcos/Hays County EMS paramedics arrived soon after and took over, but were unable to revive Coy.

Coy was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno. The victim was transported by Legends Funeral Service to Central Texas Autopsy.

SMPD Victim Services have met with the victim’s family, and SMPD’s Collision Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling toward San Marcos on Hunter Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled 200 feet through the grassy median before it struck a tree. The vehicle received extensive damage, and police believe excessive speed was be a factor in the crash.