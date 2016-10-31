10192 views
COMPILED FROM STAFF AND MEDIA REPORTS
NEAR MARTINDALE — Authorities are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Texas State University student whose body was found this weekend beneath a shuttle bus at a popular concert and water recreation venue on the San Marcos River.
Jordin Taylor, a freshman from Burleson, was found dead beneath a shuttle bus Saturday afternoon at Cool River Ranch at 601 Dupuy Ranch Road, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke told KEYE News, the Austin area CBS network affiliate.
Investigators believe Taylor’s body was struck by the bus and dragged more than 500 feet, the sheriff said. The death appears to have been the result of an accident, he said.
“The bus had developed mechanical problems the night before. When they went back on Saturday to fix it, they found the body,” Zwicke told the Fort Worth Star Telegram.
Taylor, a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, was seeking a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care, a university spokesperson said.
I had the misfortune of riding one of their shuttles and I was in fear for my life. The driver was a lunatic behind the wheel. The bus felt like it was coming apart. I am not surprised there was an accident of this magnitude. Further investigation is strongly recommended.
Hello, I believe this article is innacurate. Multiple sources have stated that the girl was found under the shuttle but did not have drag marks, and instead died from asphyxiation due to drug or alcohol related reasons.
Sources please? The article states police investigators are reporting that she was dragged 500 feet. That’s a specific detail of distance that would have clear evidence left behind of the event having occurred.
That’s not to say that she wasn’t intoxicated prior to getting struck but a TXST frat party likely had many intoxicated people who were there and still alive and breathing.
Alisa, not sure who these multiple sources are that you are referring to? I haven’t seen any media reports suggesting this. Please list the names and we would be happy to contact them to listen to what they think they know!!
How did she get hit by bus and no one know at the time? This is all to suspicious to me…