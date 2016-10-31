Recommended for you

San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
October 31st, 2016
Police investigating suicide at Metropolitan apartments

FROM SUBMITTED REPORTS

A San Marcos man is dead after what appears to be a suicide this morning at the Metropolitan Apartments in the 100 block of Craddock Avenue.

Police were alerted to an incident at the apartment complex just after 11 a.m. after multiple calls of a loud bang in the complex.  When officers arrived they found a deceased man in the complex parking lot, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found with the body.  

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified. An autopsy is pending.

