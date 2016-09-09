5754 views
Alannah Rose Ritch. PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
FROM STAFF REPORTS
COLLEGE STATION — A 21-year-old woman who graduated from San Marcos High School three years ago was struck and killed by a garbage truck Thursday morning near Texas A&M University.
Alannah Rose Ritch was riding a bicycle in the 300 block of Ayrshire Street when she was run over by a city of College Station garbage truck at about 11 a.m. Sept. 8.
Ritch died from injuries at the scene of the accident, city officials said.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving one of our sanitation trucks this morning and offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of the young woman who passed away,” deputy city manager Chuck Gilman said in a written statement.
College Station police are conducting a “thorough and objective investigation to determine exactly how this accident occurred,” Gilman said. Authorities closed the street for about four hours Thursday as part of their investigation.
do a search on how many people are hit by garbage trucks. “Who cares,” says the cities, “We have immunity.”