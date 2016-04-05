Recommended for you

Update

5:19 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 | State troopers have publicly identified three people killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on Ranch Road 12 between Wimberley and San Marcos.

Pablo Ramirez-Ramirez, 24, died at the wreck scene after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving drifted into oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone about two mile south of the Hugo Road intersection, reports KVUE News, the Austin area ABC network affiliate. Ramirez’s truck collided head-on with an westbound Toyota Camry, killing 58-year-old Douglas Polzin and his mother, 79-year-old Patsy Polzin.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are not sure if Ramirez was trying to pass another vehicle or he left his eastbound lane for other reasons, reports KXAN News, the Austin area NBC network affiliate.

Three passengers from Ramirez’s vehicle — Juan Ramirez, age unknown; Matias Vasquez, 24; and Pablo Ramirez-Gonzalez, 14 — were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for treatment. Neither local news station reported the injured passengers’ condition.

Ranch Road 12 was shut down to traffic for most of the morning, but re-opened to drivers by mid-afternoon.

Earlier

by DARCY SPRAGUE

4:47 p.m. TUESDAY, APRIL 5 | Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Ranch Road 12 between San Marcos and Wimberley at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A man driving a Dodge pickup truck hit a Toyota Camry head-on while attempting to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone, said Robbie Barrera, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. An elderly male and female riding in the Camry and the pickup driver died on the scene, Barrera said.

Three passengers from the Dodge have been transported to South Austin Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge has not been identified. The elderly couple has been identified, but the next of kin have not been notified, Barrera said. The crash occurred four miles west of San Marcos.

Ranch Road 12 was temporality shut closed between San Marcos and Wimberley but has since been reopened said Laureen Chernow, a spokesperson for Hays County.