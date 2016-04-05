Recommended for you

53 views
5:19 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 | State troopers have publicly identified three people killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on Ranch Road 12 between Wimberley and San Marcos.
Pablo Ramirez-Ramirez, 24, died at the wreck scene after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving drifted into oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone about two mile south of the Hugo Road intersection, reports KVUE News, the Austin area ABC network affiliate. Ramirez’s truck collided head-on with an westbound Toyota Camry, killing 58-year-old Douglas Polzin and his mother, 79-year-old Patsy Polzin.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are not sure if Ramirez was trying to pass another vehicle or he left his eastbound lane for other reasons, reports KXAN News, the Austin area NBC network affiliate.
Three passengers from Ramirez’s vehicle — Juan Ramirez, age unknown; Matias Vasquez, 24; and Pablo Ramirez-Gonzalez, 14 — were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for treatment. Neither local news station reported the injured passengers’ condition.
Ranch Road 12 was shut down to traffic for most of the morning, but re-opened to drivers by mid-afternoon.
by DARCY SPRAGUE
Ranch Road 12 was temporality shut closed between San Marcos and Wimberley but has since been reopened said Laureen Chernow, a spokesperson for Hays County.
A tribute to Doug Polzin and his mother Patsy: “Doug, Lety and the boys came into our lives at a time when Wendy and I wondered if we would ever get a neighbor to occupy Condo #6. We had no next door neighbor for nearly four years. Then the day came when there was strange activity going on in #6. Curious was, one day they were in the apartment and the next day everybody was gone. Boys in school, man and woman working. Who, we wondered, was going to take the time to actually stay there so we could get a good look at the strangers who were extremely quiet for people moving into new digs? In the beginning we didn’t know that they had children, or how old they were if they did. Would they show their faces at the front door, or would they only use the garage?! You walk into the Polzin garage and it’s . . . “sit down. Can I get you something, Wendy? A sandwich? Ice tea? A beer?” But, this is jumping ahead of our first meeting.
…
One day they came to the door, Doug and Lety, big smiles on their faces . . . and, if I’m not mistaken, they both said: we are your new neighbors! I’m Doug and this is my wife Leticia. And I think he looked at Lety and asked: did I pronounce it right? Then Doug chuckled and grinned his mischievous grin and probably apologized for his pronunciation of Lety’s name. Doug was willing to venture into his limited Spanish because he was fearless. And I think, no . . . I know. Doug was the kind of man that would have your back if you were being threatened, or worse. Doug was the loyal brother I never had. My name is Ron Hankins. Doug is a keeper. Wendy and I felt an instant, if not an ancient affinity with this man that may have taken place in another lifetime. And, I feel certain that Doug, and his many friends and acquaintences, business and pleasure, felt a similar attachment to the man and his generous heart. So busy. Doug and his family were always on the go. Busy. Moving. Things to do. Places to go. To follow them around for half-a-day would require a lot of energy. Doug, or Lety, seldom went to the market without asking if we needed anything. That was a Polzin trademark. We’re going to Sam’s. Need anything?
…
Well. You must know, by now, that the Polzin family are fond of BBQ-ing. A snappy knock at the door, and there would be a care package of great magnitude! Carne asada; salsa’s; BBQ-ed smoked sausages; macaroni and cheese; BBQ chicken–and the list of gift would change, or be the same; mashed potatoes, and baked salmon; and on and on it went! Weekends were filled with wafts of BBQ finding its way around the corner of the garage, down the walk and through the front door. Where did these people come from?! The Polzin’s taught the Hankins’ how to share. We had never experienced anything like the Polzin’s kind of sharing, not in my lifetime. Texas hospitality. We got caught up the ambiance of walking in and out of each other’s garages. One evening I came home to find a five course meal laid out on the top of the washing machine; and, three or four Miller’s on ice! This was a God-send since my wife was in Mexico on vacation and I was back on my single-guy diet of Kellog’s Raisen Bran and half-n-half. Miller was my beer . . . how did the Polzin’s know that?
…
Sharing. Sharing his knowledge and offering his opinion. Doug was a natural school teacher. I often wondered if he knew just how good he really was. He was a natural. His politics was short and to the point. He either liked the guy; or he didn’t. He actually knew something of value about a myriad of subjects. So, we quietly became to look forward to Doug’s arrival on the weekends. “Is Doug here?” And, “Did you see his truck when you came in?” Oh, and; “Is Lety’s car in the parking lot? I think she’s coming in tonight.” “Have you seen the boys?” No. No. No. Hummm.
…
You begin to depend on seeing friends who have almost become relatives because you enjoy their company so much. And, in as much as you try to keep up with their generous giving, you always come away feeling like you haven’t done enough in return. The last time I interacted with Doug was his last weekend in Laredo. Two consecutive weekends Doug spent a good part of his days off helping Javier fix his car. It was a major undertaking. Doug would practically disappear beneath the engine, [the two times I dropped in]; he and Javier were always doing something mindboggling with the little SUV’s transmission. That was the day that Doug pulled up with the entire trans in the back of his truck. What? Does that belong to the Escape. Yes, he said. We just took it to the car wash and gave it a bath. It had grease on it an inch thick, he said. Looks pretty good now, doesn’t it, he asked? It looks like new, Doug.
…
Well, it looks better, he said. Better than it did. It looked new to me. I needed to say, ‘Like everything you put your mind too, the end result always looks pretty good. Pretty good is an understatement. Doug was not afraid of criticism. In fact, he practically invited it. From the very beginning of our four year friendship, of sharing food, Doug once said: I’ve got a favor to ask you, Ronnie. You’ve got to tell me if my cooking needs more seasoning, or anything. That’s the only way I can make it better.
…