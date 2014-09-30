Recommended for you

by KIM HILSENBECK

A fatal crash Monday evening on FM 1626 in northern Hays County ended with Buda realtor Jason Floyd Tarr, 37, being arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Robbie Barrera.

Nancy Sterling-Dalton, 60, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Barrera.

The crash, which happened at 8:01 p.m., occurred on the bridge at Lewis Lane and Eagle Next near the Cimarron Park neighborhood. Authorities shut down FM 1626, a major north-south artery, in both directions for roughly four hours while DPS troopers investigated the scene.

Barrera said Tarr was driving a 2009 Ford F150 southbound on FM 1626 when witnesses observed the vehicle weaving into the shoulder and then crossing back across the center stripe, striking Sterling-Dalton’s 2006 Chrysler Sebring convertible. She was traveling northbound when the crash occurred.

At the time of the accident, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. The speed limit in that section of the road is 50 mph. That section of FM 1626 is under reconstruction but a lane in each direction is open.

According to the DPS, Tarr sustained minor injuries and was transported to Seton Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin where he was treated and released. Tarr was subsequently arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail.

A check of public records shows Tarr was previously arrested for DWI in 2002 in Hays County. He received two years probation and 80 hours of community service for that offense.

Tarr’s criminal case records also indicate that was his second DWI arrest, but it is unclear at this time where his first DWI arrest took place.

Tarr remains in the Hays County Jail awaiting magistration. DPS said as of Tuesday morning that Tarr’s blood alcohol level was pending.

KIM HILSENBECK is editor of the Hays Free Press where this story was originally published. It is reprinted here through a news partnership between the Free Press and the San Marcos Mercury.

COVER PHOTO by CHRIS VREELAND. SAN MARCOS MERCURY GRAPHIC by BRAD ROLLINS.