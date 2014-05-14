Recommended for you

94 views
KYLE — Izabella “Izy” Roxanne Rominger, a 13-year-old Kyle resident, died on Thursday, May 8, 2014.
Rominger is remembered by her family as a creative young woman who enjoyed drawing, writing and, especially, music. She was a member of the choir at Chapa Middle School where she was in seventh grade. She previously attended Fuentes Elementary, Negley Elementary and Barton Middle School.
Rominger is survived by her parents, Richard W. Rominger III of Kyle and Dawn E. Hewitt of Fort Worth, and two siblings, Richard W. Rominger IV and Lorelei E. Rominger, both Kyle residents. She is also survived by a grandmother, Beverly Williams of San Marcos, and a grandfather, Richard W. Rominger Jr. of Longview, and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandfather, John-Carl Thompson of Garland, grandmother Robbie E. Cox-Rominger of Longview; and grandfather Barry W. Hewitt of New Orleans.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15 at First Baptist Church of Kyle, 400 W. Center St., followed by interment at the Kyle Cemetery on Old Stagecoach Road. Arrangements made by Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle.
IT SEEMS JUST YESTERDAY THAT YOU ATTENDED YOUR GREAT GRANDFATHER JOHN CARL THOMPSONS BLUEGRASS BIRTHDAY PARTY IN DECEMBER 2014 I DID NOT KNOW THAT YOU HAD LEFT US TILL I READ IT ON THE COMPUTER TONIGHT WHILE TUTORING. YOU ARE SO YOUNG TO LEAVE US, IZY. JOAN C THOMPSON
Izt has it been two years now since you left us Our new First Lady Mrs Trunp is going to make bullying her pet project Your stepgreat grandfather widow Mrs Joan C Mulcahy Thompson