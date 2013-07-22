Recommended for you

—

STAFF REPORT

Hays County District Attorney Sherri Tibbe has dropped criminal charges against Alexis Alpha, the 22-year-old Texas State student whom a San Marcos police officer is accused of roughing up during an illegal arrest.

Alpha lost two teeth and suffered a concussion when Cpl. James Palermo allegedly slammed her face-first on a concrete driveway in the course of detaining her early May 29 in downtown San Marcos. Palermo was arrested July 16 and charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

As late as Friday, Hays County court records showed Alpha was scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 3 for charges that included obstructing an investigation, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. But First Assistant District Attorney Fred Weber told the Mercury on Friday that he dropped charges against Alpha on June 6 and that prosecutors would seek to have the arrest expunged from her record.

Weber said the charges were listed as pending on the county’s criminal record website in error and that he was working with the district clerk’s office to have them removed. By Sunday evening, a search for Alpha’s name on the website returned no results.