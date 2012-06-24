Recommended for you

—

by BRAD ROLLINS

San Marcos police took six teenage patients at the former Brown Psychiatric Hospital to juvenile detention following what an officer calls “a little riot” Saturday evening.



The episode started when a boy ran away from the facility at 120 Bert Brown Road yesterday evening, San Marcos police Sgt. Fred Wisener said.

The runaway was found not far away by a staff member and was being escorted back into a building when other 15- and 16-year-old patients became unruly, busting out windows and threatening violence against staff members and a police officer who had just arrived on the scene at about 8 p.m.

“Other officers showed up and they kind of calmed down. Six were identified as being active participants in inciting the riot and they were detained,” Wisener said.

Under Texas law, a riot is defined as “an assemblage of seven or more persons resulting in conduct which creates an immediate danger of damage to property or injury to persons” or “substantially obstructs law enforcement or other governmental functions or services.” Participating in a riot is a Class B misdemeanor.

Formerly the Brown Psychiatric Hospital, the 120-bed San Marcos Treatment Center treats adolescents and teenagers ages 10-17 for psychiatric, neuropsychiatric and developmentally delayed disturbances, according to the center’s website.

A woman who answered the phone at the center this morning said no administrators were available over the weekend to answer questions about the riot.