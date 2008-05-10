Recommended for you

The Texas Natural Festival will be held May 17th from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in San Marcos with live music, food, heritage area, washer pitching, Texas crafters, children’s art booth, farmers’ market and more.

The event is free and open to the public, with a limited number of paid reserved seating tickets available for the nighttime concert. Concert goers are invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

Live music will be performed during the day by Still Swinging, the Brazos Valley Boys, Texas Playboys Reunion #1, Texas Playboys Reunion #2, Tribute to the Fiddle, and Al Dressen’s Super Swing Revue, with special guest Dixie Reel.

The Western Swing Hall of Fame show begins at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Johnny Gimble and Playboys II, with Herb Remington, Leon Rausch, Bob Boatright, Tommy Howser, Dick Gimble, Walter Lyons and Curly Hollingsworth. Elana James will join Johnny Gimble for a fiddle set.

The 2008 Texas Hall of Fame inductees will include Jim Gough, vocals and bass; Tommy Howser, drums; Maurice Anderson, steel guitar; Mancel Tierney, piano; Louis Tierney, fiddle/ sax; Billy Bowman, steel guitar; Buddy Ferguson, guitar; and Ora Oubre, bass and steel guitar.

The Hall of Fame Band will include Dayna Wills, Janet Lynn, Mary Ann Price, Bob Boatright, Danny Levin, Elana James, Neal Clausnitzer, Brent Wilson, Floyd Domino, Maurice Anderson, Paul Glasse, Leon Chambers, Rick McRae, Louise Rowe with special guests Johnny Cuviello, Casey Dickens and Skeeter Elkin.

The public may attend free by bringing lawn chairs or pay $20 a person for limited reserved table seating. Advance purchase of $12 catfish tickets is required for an all-you-can-eat catfish dinner served from 7 to 9 p.m. at San Marcos Plaza. (With the catfish dinner, tickets are $26 each). Reserved tables for 8 are available for $120 or with catfish dinner for $168.

Tickets are available from the Main Street Office, 202 E. Hopkins, Frost Bank, 221 Wonder World Dr., or the Chamber of Commerce, 202 N. C.M. Allen Parkway. For information and reservations, call 393-8430.

The Texas Natural trail ride, sponsored by the GRA Trailriders of San Antonio, begins Friday evening at the Freeman Ranch, ending with a Sunday morning ride. For information on the trail ride, contact http://www.gratrails.com/ .

Event sponsors include City of San Marcos, Hays County, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Main Street Board, Texas State University, Texas State Alumni Association, Freeman Ranch, San Marcos Daily Record, Grande Communications, Kyle W. Maysel, Attorney at Law, Central Texas Medical Center, Cheatham Street Warehouse, GRA Trails, G&L Communications, Frost Bank, Café on the Square, Carbajal & Associates, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Carlisle, Ted Breihan Electric, Pecan Park Campground, Burcham Environmental, Nichols Tire and Automotive, Ben E. Keith Foods, McCoy’s Building Supply, SYSCO Foods, Austin Budweiser and Bud Light, and Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame.

Free parking and a free shuttle are available from Strahan Coliseum parking lot at Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive to the all event sites.

Rain site for the concert will be the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 East Hopkins, in San Marcos.

For more information about the Texas Natural Festival, call the Chamber of Commerce, 1-888-200-5620 or the San Marcos Main Street Program, 512-393-8430.

By MELISSA MILLECAM

Communications Director – City of San Marcos

Johnny Gimble, The Texas Natural and Western Swing Festival will celebrate Texas history, Texas traditions and Texas music at the San Marcos Courthouse Square and on the San Marcos River on Saturday, May 17, 2008.