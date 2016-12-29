

What $131.4M in Hays County road bonds gets you The Hays County Commissioners Court whittled a $352.6 million transportation wish list to $131.4 million during the course...



Regents give final approval to $62.5M events center at Texas State The Texas State University System Board of Regents has authorized construction of a University Events Center, which includes...



Best Buy to locate internet sales hub in San Marcos A new Best Buy internet retail sales operation center will start with 25 employees and add more in...



CAMPO vote signals the end for Lone Star Rail The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gave the Lone Star Rail District an all but fatal kick in...



Hays County commissioners vote to fund Trinity Aquifer monitoring well The Hays County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to pay $100,000 toward the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District’s...



Ruben Becerra, downtown business owner, enters San Marcos mayor race Downtown businessman Ruben Becerra filed paperwork today to enter the race for San Marcos mayor, setting up a...



On the edge of night: Preserving the night skies of the Texas Hill Country Much of the Texas Hill Country still has night skies dark enough to see the Milky Way, but...



San Marcos P&Z approves alcohol permit for dine-in movie theater San Marcos-based EVO Entertainment Group won approval this week of a permit to serve alcohol at its new...



Full Highland lakes spell a busy summer for sheriff’s dive team This summer, the Travis County Underwater Recovery Team faces two big challenges: a short-staffed dive team and more...



Thomaides to run for San Marcos mayor as Guerrero declines re-election bid Veteran council member John Thomaides announced a second bid for San Marcos mayor this week, a day after...



Chuy’s to lease space in Springtown Center A popular Austin-based Tex-Mex chain has signed a lease to open a restaurant in San Marcos this summer.



Letter: Let’s restore, not remove, Cape’s Dam EDITOR: Only people spending taxpayer dollars approve of massive surgical procedures without getting more than one opinion. Thus I was...



Manslaughter arrest warrants issued for wrong-way driver in Kyle wreck Kyle police have confirmed the existence of four arrest warrants for the offense of manslaughter for Wilson Rene...



GBRA to buy ‘vintage’ San Marcos River water rights from Thornton family Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) directors approved the purchase of vintage San Marcos River water rights from the family...



LBJ Museum event offers ‘sneak peak’ at ‘Lady Bird: An Opera’ Texas State University performers will preview an original opera based on the life of Lady Bird Johnson as...



22-year-old San Marcos man allegedly at fault in I-35 collision that killed four people UPDATED 3:53 p.m. FEB. 19: Investigators have identified a San Marcos man allegedly at fault in a...



Three San Marcos P&Z commissioners among dozens of new board appointments The San Marcos City Council appointed two new planning and zoning commissioners and reappointed a third on Tuesday...



Construction resumes on San Marcos mid-rise deserted by developer More than a year after cascading problems brought the project to a standstill, construction has resumed on a...



San Marcos utility bill fee to fund new ’Clean Community’ initiatives The monthly surcharge — $1 for residential customers and $5 for businesses — was approved in December by...



TxDOT finishes new Interstate 35 ramps, overpass turnarounds in Buda, Kyle The Texas Department of Transportation has completed an $11.6 million package of Interstate 35 construction intended to improve...



Derailed: Union Pacific puts brakes on Austin-San Antonio commuter rail Union Pacific will no longer consider rerouting its Central Texas freight traffic to make way for commuter rail...



Q&A: Fight for Texas House seat features Cyrier, Golemon rematch ELECTION 2016 | Barely more than a year ago, John Cyrier (R-Lockhart) squeaked into the Texas...



Q&A: Cutler, Ratliff field questions in their third face-off for Hays County sheriff ELECTION 2016 VIDEO | Former Hays County Sheriff Tommy Ratliff (R-Kyle) — running to regain the...



Hays marks flood recovery milestones with new Fischer Store bridge, reforestation plan Less than nine months after a wide swath of Hays County was devastated by a flood of nearly...



Updated: Affidavit tells strange tale of suicide attempt, then murder at San Marcos apartment complex A San Marcos man charged with the city‘s first homicide of the year told investigators he killed his...



I-35 main lanes — all of them — to close for bridge demolition in San Marcos, Kyle Interstate 35 — all main lanes in both directions — will be closed nightly starting this weekend for...



Video: San Marcos police dispatched to check on victim hours before murder Hours before 20-year-old Francisco Sierra was fatally shot in the head Friday morning, San Marcos police were dispatched...



San Marcos police arrest suspect in homicide at Villagio apartments San Marcos police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead in his home at...



Update: Missing River Road man found at Austin hospital 5:59 p.m. JAN. 22 | San Marcos police are searching for a disabled man last seen...



Eads agrees to stay put until San Marcos CISD trustees choose new superintendent Following a 4-3 vote at a special San Marcos CISD board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Mark Eads will...



Governor names Greater San Marcos Partnership president to state board Greater San Marcos Partnership president Adriana Cruz is among three people appointed today to the state’s new Economic...



Could San Marcos land the Oakland Raiders? ‘A natural play,’ officials say A sports insider’s report that Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis owns property between San Antonio and Austin has...



The Woods development worsened flood damage to Blanco Gardens, analysis suggests An updated analysis presented to city council members Jan. 5 showed that the construction of a controversial student...



Video: Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for murdered San Marcos alumna Friends mourned San Marcos area native Sara Mutschlechner’s death — and celebrated her life — with a candlelight...



Perez says he’s out of the running for San Marcos CISD superintendent Retired San Antonio school district chief Sylvester J. Perez withdrew his name from consideration for San Marcos CISD...



Amateur rapper-turned-U.S. Marine charged in homicide of San Marcos alumna UPDATED 12:57 p.m. JAN. 6 | Eric Jamal Johnson, the active-duty U.S. Marine charged in the...



Texas State students, researchers survey the stars at Supple observatory San Marcos residents don’t have to travel light-years away to see the stars. The university’s observatory is opened...



Temporary Blanco River bridge at Post Road scheduled to open mid-December Contractors working for Hays County began the process on Monday of installing flatbed railroad cars over the Blanco...



I-35 in Austin named most congested roadway in Texas A new report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute named the stretch of I-35 between U.S. 290 N...



Vista Ridge parent company slides toward bankruptcy The financially troubled Spanish company whose subsidiary is under contract with the city of San Antonio to build...



Abbott’s trip shows shifting politics of U.S.-Cuba relations Gov. Greg Abbott's upcoming trip to Cuba comes as the politics surrounding the United States' relationship with the...



Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster in six Central Texas counties Six Central Texas counties — Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal, Travis and Bastrop — are among 15 counties formally...



Man charged with arsons at San Marcos fast food restaurants James David Burleigh, 28, is charged with three counts of arson, second-degree felonies punishable by two to 20...



San Antonio council hikes water rates in anticipation of Vista Ridge pipeline The San Antonio City Council on Wednesday unanimously — albeit cautiously — approved plans for a sizable water...



Hays County jury seems stuck so far on key question in murder sentencing UPDATED 8:41 a.m. OCT. 28 | Seven days into Louis Antonio Ramos Jr.’s murder trial, a Hays...



State judge moves ‘Bernie’ sentencing to neighboring county Convicted murderer Bernie Tiede's new sentencing trial will be moved from Carthage — where he killed 81-year-old Marjorie...



Four months after flood, homes still sought for displaced pets In Wimberley, shelters are still struggling to house lost pets resulting from the Memorial Day weekend flood along...



‘Bernie’ back in court today for infamous 1996 murder As the 19th anniversary of Marjorie Nugent's murder looms, her killer, Bernhardt "Bernie" Tiede II, returns to an...



Jury convicts man of killing landlord during Driftwood tirade Louis Antonio Ramos Jr. faces up to to life in prison after his being convicted on Monday of...



Electro Purification seeks permits to pump far less than feared from Trinity Aquifer Electro Purification LLC, the Houston-based company whose groundwater pumping plans have roiled Hay County politics, has applied for...



Hays County abandons plans for temporary Fischer Store Road bridge Because work on construction of a permanent Blanco River bridge is moving forward faster than expected, an interim...



Interactive: Springtown, Thorpe Lane redevelopment explorer When anchor tenants — Target, Beall’s, JC Penney and Best Buy — relocated in 2009 to the Stone...



Rare supermoon eclipse in Central Texas skies on Sunday WITH VIDEO | A full supermoon lunar eclipse – the first since 1982 and the last until 2033...



Letter: Removing Cape’s Dam ‘a risky gamble’ ALFRED L. McALISTER, a UT School of Public Health professor, writes that ‘prompt action is needed to prevent...



New Braunfels man charged with firing pellet gun into high school marching band Police have arrested a 67-year-old man they say shot two New Braunfels High School band members with a...



Driven by economics and lifestyle, tiny houses find takers in Central Texas The average cost of an owner-built tiny house is $23,000, a tiny fraction of the average home price...



Design work underway on temporary Post Road bridge With construction of a permanent replacement not expected to begin until sometime next summer, Hays County Pct. 4...



SMPD says intoxicated woman ran over, killed boyfriend in apparent accident A San Marcos woman is in custody at the Hays County jail after police say she accidentally ran...



Letter: No one is ‘omniscient’ about best option for Cape’s Dam In a rebuttal to commentary we published last week, University of Texas biology professor MOLLY CUMMINGS writes that...