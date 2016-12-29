San Marcos Mercury | Local News from San Marcos and Hays County, Texas
728x90-robotics

Ultralight aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home

Ultralight aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home

No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into a house in the...

Kyle teen killed in hit-and-run on FM 2001

Kyle teen killed in hit-and-run on FM 2001

NIEDERWALD — A Kyle teen was killed Monday after he was struck while walking...

San Marcos city manager Jared Miller named finalist for Amarillo job

San Marcos city manager Jared Miller named finalist for Amarillo job

Less than three years after taking the city of San Marcos’s top administrative job,...

In the news ››

image

Ultralight aircraft crashes into New Braunfels home

No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed...

image

Health officials confirm first Zika virus case in Hays County

The Hays County Local Health Department has received confirmation...

image

Kyle teen killed in hit-and-run on FM 2001

NIEDERWALD — A Kyle teen was killed Monday after...

image

San Marcos city manager Jared Miller named finalist for Amarillo job

Less than three years after taking the city of...

image

CTMC acquires new MRI machine

Central Texas Medical Center has invested in a new...

image

Thomaides edges out Becerra in San Marcos mayor nail-biter

UPDATED 10:30 p.m. DEC. 13 | Longtime...

image

Election 2016 Results: San Marcos, Buda city council runoffs

Election results will be posted here as they are...

image

Letter: Thomaides is best choice for mayor in important election

In a letter to the editor, CATHERINE CLAYTON writes...

image

San Marcos to choose mayor, councilmen in Tuesday runoff

A runoff election for three positions on the San...

image

San Marcos man fatally struck on Interstate 35

UPDATED 2:55 p.m. DEC | A 17-year-old...

image

Abbott vows to cut funding for ‘sanctuary campus’ schools

Though the definition of a "sanctuary campus" is murky,...

image

Fire marshal: ‘Improper burning’ caused 150-acre grass fire near Kyle

Hays County Fire Marshal Clint Browning said today that...

image

Kyle man dies in rollover following hit-and-run

A 21-year-old man died in a vehicle rollover late...

image

Extra safety patrols assigned to San Marcos outlets for Black Friday shopping

San Marcos first responders will step up their presence...

image

Prewitt re-elected as three San Marcos races head to runoffs

Lisa Prewitt won re-election in the San Marcos City...

more-news-iconB

More news »

Behold: Texas Art + Artists ››

louies-bobcat-season-2016-nov-19-vs-nmst

Not a MercuryPro client?

Get full access to the San Marcos Mercury, posthaste. Sign up here.

Weather

MERCURY MEDIA ON FACEBOOK

MERCURY MEDIA ON TWITTER

In case you missed it ››

back-to-top
:)